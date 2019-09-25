Relive Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher's Romance Amid Book Revelations

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 9:35 AM
It's been eight years since Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher called it quits, but their former marriage continues to make headlines.
On Tuesday, the Ghost actress released her new memoir, Inside Out, which shares very personal details about her life, including her marriage to Kutcher. In the memoir, Moore, who wed Kutcher in 2005 and split in 2011, writes about the highs and lows of the relationship, including their heartbreaking miscarriage, his alleged infidelity, and participating in threesomes.
Amid the memoir's release, Moore has been on a press tour, speaking out about the revelations in the book. On Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Moore confirmed that she spoke to Kutcher before the book came out. However, the book appears to have sparked some tension with Kutcher, who held back from tweeting something "really snarky" on Tuesday evening, amid the memoir claims.
"I was about to push the button on a really snarky tweet," Kutcher, who is now married to Mila Kunis, tweeted. "Then I saw my son, daughter, and wife and I deleted it."
As new details from Moore's book continue to emerge, we're looking back at the former couple's relationship. From their first meeting to their split to now, let's take a look at Moore and Kutcher's relationship timeline!
Ashton was 25 and Demi was 41 when they met at a casual dinner with friends in 2003, and despite the 16-year age difference the pair immediately connected. Demi reportedly gushed that she and Ashton talked all night long after the meal.
The newly loved-up couple made their first red carpet appearance together in Hollywood, at Demi's Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle premiere in June 2003.
Soon after the pair began dating, Ashton—who grew up in a conservative Roman Catholic home—converted to Kabbalah, a form of Judaism that Demi had recently begun practicing. He became such a devotee that in 2011, his Friends With Benefits costar Natalie Portman dished, "[Ashton] has taught me more about Judaism than I think I have ever learned from anyone else."
In Harper's Bazaar's September 2005 issue, Moore gushed about Kutcher: "You talk about meeting your soul mate. I truly feel I have been given that gift." But she was vague about remarrying, saying, "I feel that we are [married] and that we don't need something formal, so to do so isn't a big deal one way or the other. It's not like we're holding out."
Lo and behold, they were planning something after all. On Sept. 24, 2005, Demi and Ash swapped vows in a secret Beverly Hills wedding with 100 guests looking on, including Demi's ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and the three daughters the former couple shared.
From the start, Ash fit right into the Willis-Moore clan. In fact, Bruce said, "We just hit it off and I think [Ashton] has a great sense of humor." The whole group got together in support of Rumer's first major feature role in The House Bunny, at the movie's Los Angeles premiere in 2008.
In 2009, Demi and Ashton were some of the first celebs to use the then-new form of social media. Aside from complaining about noisy neighbors, on their fourth wedding anniversary Kutcher tweeted, "Happy anniversary @mrskutcher I'm not sure why we keep track of years in relation 2 an infinite love. But tradition wins 2day."
In January 2010, the charitable couple launched the Demi and Ashton Foundation (DNA), an organization that seeks to protect children from being forced into sexual slavery.
In the aftermath of the infidelity rumors, Demi and Ashton went to Israel to sort things out in October 2010. Ashton tweeted, "Sharing Love & Light while in Israel. Asking 4 the energy 2 forge bonds with our similarities & find compromise in our differences."
On Nov. 17, 2011, Demi announces her plans to divorce her husband. "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I have decided to end my six-year marriage to Ashton," she said, in part, in a statement from her rep to E! News.
