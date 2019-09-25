This Hysterical Demi Moore, Justin Hartley Legal Skit Is The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
by emily belfiore | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 9:11 AM
Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Demi Moore and Justin Hartley are the dynamic duo we didn't know we needed.
The two were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday and starred in a hilarious skit of "Cue Card Cold Read" together.
Dressed in '80s-inspired lawyer attire, the actors were joined by host Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Marc Ronson and delivered dramatic punchy taglines to create an ad for their fictional law firm, The Law Offices of Moore, Hartley, Ronson & Fallon. Neither star knew what the cards would say until they stepped in front of the camera, which lead to tons of laughs.
"It's actually a pretty crazy coincidence because we have a bit of a history," Fallon said while introducing the trio before beginning the sketch. "Now, a lot of people don't know this, but all four of us went to law school together and we worked at the same law firm back in the late '80s. We even shot some commercials for it. But to keep our line-reading fresh, our director wouldn't let us see the lines until we were shooting; we were just reading them for the first time, live."
The improv-styled skit was complete with thick-rimmed aviator glasses, oversize suits, and some old-school hairstyles.
Moore, who is promoting her new tell-all memoir Inside Out, delivered her lines like a pro, joking that she got her law degree online instead of attending a famous university like Harvard Law School. Hartley, on the other hand, had a hard time keeping it together for his cue card.
"I doesn't do words good," the This Is Us star began. "But I does do lawyer stuff happy."
Watch Moore, Hartley, Fallon, and Ronson do their best lawyer impressions in the video above.
