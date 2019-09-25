Mattel Is Celebrating Inclusivity With Its New Gender-Neutral Doll

by kelli boyle | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 8:17 AM

Mattel Dolls

Mattel

Mattel just took a big step forward.

The toy line announced on Wednesday its first-ever line of customizable gender-neutral dolls. Each doll in the line, according to Mattel, will come equipped with a variety of wigs and clothing options, so kids can not only amp up their creativity during playtime, but also provide kids who don't identify as cisgender to see themselves represented in their toys.

The behemoth toy brand revealed the inclusive dolls as part of its new Creatable World line. Mattel said the line of products is aimed to reflect the world as kids see it, noting that the company had kids involved in the development of the products.

"Toys are a reflection of culture," Kim Culmone, Senior Vice President of Mattell Fashion Doll Design, said in a statement. "And as the world continues to celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we felt it was time to create a doll line free of labels."

Watch

Bella Twins Dish on Their New Mattel Dolls

"Through research, we heard that kids don't want their toys dictated by gender norms. This line allows all kids to express themselves freely which is why it resonates so strongly with them," Culmone continued. "We're hopeful Creatable World will encourage people to think more broadly about how all kids can benefit from doll play."

Each Mattel doll comes with a pair of wigs—one long and one short—with each varying in texture, style, and color. As for the doll's clothes, kids will have both skirt and pants options available, as well as jackets and even some overalls. The shoes in the line range from black combat boots to wedges, and even some Vans-inspired checkered slip-ons.

On top of its gender inclusivity, the six Creatable World doll kits will be available in a several skin tones.

The kits can be purchased at Target, Walmart, and Amazon.

