EXCLUSIVE!

Brad Pitt Is Not Dating Sat Hari Khalsa Despite Report

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 7:42 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Brad Pitt, Sat Hari

BACKGRID

Singletons, rejoice: Brad Pitt is still on the market.

Despite reports, the actor is not dating spiritual healer and jewelry designer Sat Hari Khalsa. Rather, a source tells E! News any rumor of romance between the two is "entirely false."

Rather, Pitt, 55, and Khalsa, 50, are simply friends. A point they proved while celebrating his new film Ad Astra last week. At the flick's after party, "she was with another girlfriend and was talking to Brad," a second inside shared with E!. "But, at no point during the party did there appear to be an obvious PDA or any indication that they were romantic."

"Brad didn't really talk to her much, he was talking to different groups of people," continued the source. "It was just friendly and not romantic."

It's not the first time they duo have been spotted together. Last fall, they engaged in a lengthy conversation at the Red Hot Chili Pepper Annual Benefit Gala. "They seemed to know a lot of the same people and enjoyed themselves," an onlooker explained at the time. "They had a lot to talk about." 

Watch

Brad Pitt Doesn't Want to Be at the Ad Astra Premiere

Indeed, Khalsa had been making house calls to Pitt's L.A. compound to help him on his spiritual journey. "She's providing him with some guidance and has been a welcome breath of fresh air and spirituality in his life," a source told E! News. "He feels like he has a lot to learn to better himself."

As the insider explained, "they are close friends."

This certainly isn't the first—or last—time the superstar's dating life has made headlines. Since his divorce from Angelina Jolie, he's been linked to everyone from Kate Hudsonand Sienna Miller to Charlize Theronand MIT professor Neri Oxman. Of course, none of these connections have proven to be true.

However, more recently, he did reflect on his star-studded romantic history while chatting with pal Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Looking back on their first meeting at Melissa Etheridge's pool party years ago, Pitt recalled DeGeneres hitting on his girlfriend at the time. "I actually, since then, have dated another one of your girlfriends," the host revealed to a surprised Pitt. "We'll talk about that later."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brad Pitt , Celebrities , Angelina Jolie , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Demi Moore, Justin Hartley

This Hysterical Demi Moore, Justin Hartley Legal Skit Is The Perfect Mid-Week Pick-Me-Up

2019 Emmy Awards, Couples, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas

To Hell and Back: The Secrets of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' Enduring Love

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen to Receive 2019 Baby2Baby Giving Tree Award

Stumptown

This Is What Makes Stumptown One of 2019's Most Promising New Shows

Beyonce, Blue Ivy

Blue Ivy Carter Called a "Cultural Icon" in Beyoncé's Battle Over Name Trademark

Sofia Richie & Scott Disick, FILD 108

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Ready for a Fresh Start in a New House!

Mattel Dolls

Mattel Is Celebrating Inclusivity With Its New Gender-Neutral Doll

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.