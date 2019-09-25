This Is What Makes Stumptown One of 2019's Most Promising New Shows

"The role of Dex in this show—I think when you go into something that could potentially, not to jinx anything, go for multiple seasons, you want to choose something that you're never going to be bored with, that's going to be challenging, that it's a character that you want to live with for a while. And I just fell in love with this character. And there are certainly aspects of [her How I Met Your Mother character] Scherbatsky in there, but it is a departure. Certainly going from a multicam back to now a single cam, that's a very different process. It's a different beast. But it was more about finding something that I think would always be challenging and always interesting and fun to play rather than finding something a polar opposite or a genre that I really loved. I just want to be her for a while," Smulders said at the 2019 Television Critics Association press tour.