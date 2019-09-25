Mac Miller's Death: Another Man Arrested in Connection With Star's Overdose

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Sep. 25, 2019 7:04 AM
A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of Mac Miller.
The 26-year-old rapper, born Malcolm James McCormick, died of a drug overdose in September 2018. On Monday, a 36-year-old Lake Havasu City, Arizona man, Ryan Reavis, was arrested and charged in connection with Mac's passing.
Lake Havasu City police said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon, posted on the Facebook page of KLBC-TV2, that amid a Drug Enforcement Administration-led investigation into Mac's death, officers, aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, served Reavis with a search warrant and found in his home prescription pills, a "usable amount of marijuana," drug paraphernalia, a 9mm pistol, two shotguns, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor, and large amounts of ammunition.
Reavis, was arrested and charged with fraudulent schemes and artifices, possession of marijuana, possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct by a prohibited possessor, and manufacture of a prohibited weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was transferred to police custody. He has not commented and officials have not provided details on his alleged relationship to Mac.
Earlier this month, a man named Cameron James Pettit was arrested and charged in connection with Mac's passing. He is accused of selling the rapper counterfeit pharmaceutical drugs containing fentanyl two days before his death. He is due to be arraigned next month.
Scott Roth/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
At a celebration of Mac's life two weeks ago, the rapper's father, Mark McCormick, talked about Pettit's arrest.
"So they finally caught the motherf--ker that sold him the drugs that killed him," he said. "And we find some comfort in that. And many of us were young, including me, experimented with drugs. But it's a different f--king world out there, and all it takes is a stone—a little tiny stone of fentanyl and cocaine—and you're dead. Drugs are being laced with fentanyl—all kinds of drugs. And the one thing I would say to you is: Don't take the risk. It's just not worth it."
