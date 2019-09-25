There’s a Jurassic Park Reunion Coming and No One Is More Excited Than Reese Witherspoon

Life finds a way. The original Jurassic Park cast is reuniting!

The Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led Jurassic World franchise's third installment just got a lot more star-studded. Late Tuesday night, it was announced that Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum will be returning to the franchise they first made famous in 1993. Speaking at a screening of his short film Battle at Big Rock, Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow revealed to the audience that Dern, Neill, and Goldblum will be reprising their roles as Ellie Satler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm, respectively.

The announcement was perfectly placed, as Battle at Big Rock is an eight-minute film all about dinosaurs causing chaos in the real world. Sound a bit familiar? It should, given that it's basically how Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended.

No one is more excited for this reunion than Reese Witherspoon, though. Dern's Big Little Lies costar tweeted about her excitement following the announcement.