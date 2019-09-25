Miley Cyrus Is Her Most "Extra" Self on Family Vacation After Kaitlynn Carter Split

There's always going to be another mountain—and Miley Cyrus will climb it, no matter what's waiting on the other side. At least, that's how the song goes.

Following a whirlwind few months, the superstar headed to Utah with sister Brandi Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus for some much-needed R&R. There, the trio hiked in Zion National Park and, naturally, staged a photoshoot straight out of a travel influencer's wildest dreams. Wearing a gray t-shirt and black bike shorts, Miley flipped her hair and posed on a mountaintop. "Extra," she captioned the shot, which captured the jaw-dropping landscape. And as her best friend Lesley would say, "She's just being Miley."

Later, she changed into a black sports bra, denim shorts and a baseball hat and flaunted among the area's notorious red cliffs. "Consistency," she wrote on Instagram. To which her older sister chimed in with, "Is this the gun show orrrr???"

The family girls' trip comes after news broke that Miley had split from Kaitlynn Carter. "It was getting serious and Miley wasn't comfortable with that," a source close to Miley told E! News. "When they first got together, it was just a fun casual thing, but it ended up becoming a lot and there were big emotions attached."