Fashion Week Spring 2020 Got an Extra Stylish Boost From These Celebrity Kids

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 4:00 AM

The next generation of style icons has arrived. 

Paris Fashion Week's final day brings to close yet another fabulous month of nonstop runway shows, celebrity sightings galore and a taste of what to expect from your next designer shopping spree.

Fashion Week Spring 2020 also proved to be quite the family affair for some stars, who brought their look-alike children along for their global event. (We're looking at you Kate Moss and daughter Lila!) And in other cases, the spotlight belonged to the celebrity spawn without parental plus-ones.

Like, for instance, 18-year-old Kaia Gerber, whose status in the modeling industry is now defined by so much more than having Cindy Crawfordfor a mom. The same could be said for the supermodel sister duo that is Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda Hadid, as well as Paris Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan

Watch

Dua Lipa Picks Her Top New York Fashion Week Staple

But don't take our word for it. See for yourself how these famous kiddos made a major splash at Fashion Week in our gallery below:

Kate Moss, Lila Moss, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp

Kate & Lila Moss

Seeing double yet? Kate and her 16-year-old daughter, who has caught the modeling bug from her world-famous mama, looked more like sisters at Longchamp's New York Fashion Week show.

Paris Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pierce & Paris Brosnan

Mamma Mia! Talk about a handsome father-son duo. The Irish actor stepped out to support the 18-year-old as he walked the runway for Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief event during London Fashion Week. 

Lourdes Leon, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Lourdes Leon

Madonna's not-so little girl, 22, channeled her inner "Material Girl" for Proenza Schouler's NYFW show. 

Scarlet Haven Eisner, Stacey Bendet, Eloise Breckenridge Eisner, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Stacey Bendet, Eloise & Scarlet Eisner

Alice + Olivia's NYFW presentation was extra adorable this year thanks to an appearance from the creative director's two daughters. 

Brandon Thomas Lee, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Brandon Thomas Lee

After discovering reality TV stardom on The Hills: New BeginningsPamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 23-year-old son fit right into the NYFW party scene. 

Alessandra Ambrosio, Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Alessandra Ambrosio & Anja Louise Ambrosio Mazur

Ready to spread her (Victoria's Secret) angel wings and fly! The supermodel and her 11-year-old daughter enjoyed a girls' day out during NYFW. 

Maya Hawke, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari

Maya Hawke

Fresh off her breakout role in Stranger ThingsUma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, 21, made the rounds throughout London Fashion Week. 

Serena Williams, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr, 2019 New York Fashion Week, NYFW

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Serena Williams & Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Baby's first fashion week! The tennis legend's daughter accompanied her at the New York Fashion Week showing of S by Serena's latest line.

Romeo Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Beckham Kids

Victoria Beckham's husband David Beckham and their four kids—Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8—cheered on their beloved matriarch at her highly-anticipated London Fashion Week show. 

Alexia Umansky, Kyle Richards, Sophia Umansky, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Kyle Richards, Alexia & Sophia Umansky

Not only did Kyle's Real Housewives co-stars strut their stuff on the runway for her and Shahida Parides' new clothing brand, but so did her stunning daughters.

Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Looking practically identical to her supermodel mama Christie Brinkley, the 21-year-old stole the spotlight at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party. 

Kaia Gerber, Marc Jacobs, 2019 New York Fashion Week, Runway

WWD/Shutterstock

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter can't stop, won't stop her domination of the modeling world. 

Ioni James Conran, Coco Rocha, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Coco Rocha & Ioni James Conran

She got it from her mama! The model's adorable toddler was a total pro walking for China Day: Anta Kids during NYFW. 

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Sofia Richie

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Sofia Richie

Now a star in her own right, it's safe to say Lionel Richie will always consider the 21-year-old his baby girl. 

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, Amelia Gray, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle & Amelia Gray Hamlin

We'll keep it short and sweet. The Real Housewives star and her girls were everywhere throughout New York Fashion Week. 

Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

Gotham/WireImage

Gigi & Bella Hadid

Nowadays, Fashion Week just wouldn't be the same without Yolanda Hadid's daughters. 

Georgia May Jagger, Celebrity Kids at Fashion Week

John Fredrickson/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Georgia May Jagger

Pictured here at the Tommy x Zendaya show during NYFW, Mick Jagger's daughter continues to maintain her style icon status.

