Fashion Week Spring 2020 Got an Extra Stylish Boost From These Celebrity Kids

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Oct. 1, 2019 4:00 AM
The next generation of style icons has arrived.
Paris Fashion Week's final day brings to close yet another fabulous month of nonstop runway shows, celebrity sightings galore and a taste of what to expect from your next designer shopping spree.
Fashion Week Spring 2020 also proved to be quite the family affair for some stars, who brought their look-alike children along for their global event. (We're looking at you Kate Moss and daughter Lila!) And in other cases, the spotlight belonged to the celebrity spawn without parental plus-ones.
Like, for instance, 18-year-old Kaia Gerber, whose status in the modeling industry is now defined by so much more than having Cindy Crawfordfor a mom. The same could be said for the supermodel sister duo that is Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid, daughters of Yolanda Hadid, as well as Paris Brosnan, son of Pierce Brosnan.
But don't take our word for it. See for yourself how these famous kiddos made a major splash at Fashion Week in our gallery below:
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Longchamp
Seeing double yet? Kate and her 16-year-old daughter, who has caught the modeling bug from her world-famous mama, looked more like sisters at Longchamp's New York Fashion Week show.
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
Mamma Mia! Talk about a handsome father-son duo. The Irish actor stepped out to support the 18-year-old as he walked the runway for Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief event during London Fashion Week.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Madonna's not-so little girl, 22, channeled her inner "Material Girl" for Proenza Schouler's NYFW show.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Alice + Olivia's NYFW presentation was extra adorable this year thanks to an appearance from the creative director's two daughters.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
After discovering reality TV stardom on The Hills: New Beginnings, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's 23-year-old son fit right into the NYFW party scene.
John Lamparski/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Ready to spread her (Victoria's Secret) angel wings and fly! The supermodel and her 11-year-old daughter enjoyed a girls' day out during NYFW.
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bvlgari
Fresh off her breakout role in Stranger Things, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter, 21, made the rounds throughout London Fashion Week.
Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Baby's first fashion week! The tennis legend's daughter accompanied her at the New York Fashion Week showing of S by Serena's latest line.
Darren Gerrish/WireImage
Victoria Beckham's husband David Beckham and their four kids—Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 14, and daughter Harper, 8—cheered on their beloved matriarch at her highly-anticipated London Fashion Week show.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Not only did Kyle's Real Housewives co-stars strut their stuff on the runway for her and Shahida Parides' new clothing brand, but so did her stunning daughters.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Looking practically identical to her supermodel mama Christie Brinkley, the 21-year-old stole the spotlight at Harper's Bazaar's ICONS party.
WWD/Shutterstock
Cindy Crawford's look-alike daughter can't stop, won't stop her domination of the modeling world.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
She got it from her mama! The model's adorable toddler was a total pro walking for China Day: Anta Kids during NYFW.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR
Now a star in her own right, it's safe to say Lionel Richie will always consider the 21-year-old his baby girl.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
We'll keep it short and sweet. The Real Housewives star and her girls were everywhere throughout New York Fashion Week.
Gotham/WireImage
Nowadays, Fashion Week just wouldn't be the same without Yolanda Hadid's daughters.
John Fredrickson/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Pictured here at the Tommy x Zendaya show during NYFW, Mick Jagger's daughter continues to maintain her style icon status.
