Shane Dawson's New YouTube Series Will Explore the ''Beautiful World'' of Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson have had the YouTube community waiting with bated breath, but the highly-anticipated trailer is finally here.

On Tuesday, the two vloggers dropped the trailer for the series, "The Beautiful World of Jeffree Star." A somber performance from American Idol star Catie Turner opens the four minute video, before switching to numerous clips of meetings, travels on private jets and candid moments. In short, the trailer served its purpose: it left fans wanting so much more.

But the parts that had fans in a state of pure excitement was when Shane cried as he watched Tati Westbrook and James Charles address their feud on their respective channels. As a member of the tight-knit beauty community, Jeffree played a small role in the controversy, but neither Shane or Jeffree commented on the matter at length.