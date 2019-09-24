Warner Bros. Defends Joker After Aurora Shooting Victims' Families Speak Out

A blockbuster movie has found itself in the middle of a discussion about gun safety and violence in America.

Earlier today, five family members impacted by a 2012 shooting in a Colorado movie theatre sent a letter to Warner Bros. expressing concern about the upcoming film Joker.

"We are the family members and friends of the 12 people killed at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado at a screening of The Dark Knight Rises on July 20, 2012. This tragic event, perpetrated by a socially isolated individual who felt ‘wronged' by society has changed the course of our lives," the letter stated via NBC News. "When we learned that Warner Bros. was releasing a movie called Joker, that presents the character as a protagonist with a sympathetic origin story, it gave us pause."

While they aren't asking for the movie to be pulled or for moviegoers to boycott, the families and friends of victims are asking Warner Bros. to "end political contributions to candidates who take money from the NRA and vote against gun reform."