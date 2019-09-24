Khloe Kardashian Strips Down in Bed for Steamy Nude Photo

Khloe Kardashian just posed for her most intimate photo yet!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down for a stunning new picture for Kourtney Kardashian's website, Poosh. In the photo, taken by Steven Gomillion and posted online Tuesday, a nude Khloe can be seen striking a pose in bed, using only sheets to cover her body. Along with the stunning new snap, Khloe shared her "slow jams" playlist with Poosh readers.

The music collection, which Khloe hopes will "get you connected with your feelings," is titled "Stop Pooshing My Heart."

Among the songs included on Khloe's playlist? "Love Is a Losing Game," by Sam Smith and "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here," by Deborah Cox, as well as Adele's "All I Ask," and the late Whitney Houston's "I Have Nothing."

This new photo of Khloe has emerged amid a series of sexy new snaps from the E! star. It was just yesterday that Khloe shared a photo of herself lounging in a bikini.