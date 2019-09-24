All of Meghan Markle's Outfits From the Royals' Africa Tour

Meghan Markle has taken her famous style to South Africa.

With her and Prince Harry's first tour as a family of three beginning this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down in Cape Town on Monday to commence their 10-day trip. While it's only been two days so far, we can confidently say the new mom is packed for every occasion.

Having already racked up four outfit changes, the royal has dressed for a variety of public engagements, from sitting on the grass at Monwabisi Beach to a visit inside Auwal Mosque.

Considering the sartorial nature of royal tours, we can expect plenty more looks from Markle in the busy days to come as the couple focuses on the issues they're passionate about in the country.