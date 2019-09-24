Meet the Mixed-ish Family: Everything You Need to Know About Black-ish's Latest Spinoff

There's a new ish on the block. Premiering Tuesday, Sept. 24, mixed-ish tells the story of Rainbow Johnson before she was Dr. ‘Bow Johnson. The series, narrated and produced by black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross, is set in the 1980s and fits right in with its predecessor.

"Like black-ish, we're going to hit on some tough subjects for some people, and for other people I think when they see an episode, they're going to breathe a sigh of relief and say, ‘I'm so glad they finally talked about it,'" Christina Anthony, Aunt Denise on the series, says in the exclusive preview above.