Hailey Bieber Just Showed Some Subtle Support For Selena Gomez

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 8:57 AM
Putting the past behind them?
Hailey Bieber is showing support for Selena Gomez and her best friends, and it's all for a great cause. Despite rumored tension between the 22-year-old model and the 27-year-old "Good For You" singer, mostly over their respective relationships with Justin Bieber, it seems as though the stars are moving past the awkwardness.
On Monday, Hailey and Selena's mutual pal Raquelle Stevens took to Instagram to announce the launch of her Vodcast, Giving Back Generation. Along with an announcement post, Raquelle shared a photo of her BFFs, including Selena, Courtney Lopez and Ashley Cook, who are a part of the new venture.
"So excited that Episode 1 of my latest series Giving Back Generation is out now! On this episode we talk about what giving looks like through friendship," Raquelle shared with her followers. "This episode is particularly special to me as Courtney, Sel, and Ashley have been my friends all through my 20's. We talk about what it means to support each other, forgive, and grow together. Look forward to hearing your feedback & hope it leaves you encouraged."
Since going up on Monday, Raquelle's Instagram post has received over 10,000 "likes," including one from Hailey.
This social media move comes almost a year after Hailey sparked a bit of a social media frenzy after she accidentally followed a Selena Gomez fan account.
"hey followed u by accident so sorry!" Hailey explained in a message to the account owner in Nov. 2018.
As many #Jelena fans will know, Justin and Selena dated on and off for many years, before their final breakup in March 2018.
A few months later, the "Sorry" singer was spotted spending time with Hailey, who he would later marry in September of that year. The duo recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary together.
Over the summer, Selena took the next step in moving on from her relationship with Justin by removing all traces of him from her Instagram, specifically a birthday tribute she posted shortly before their split.
So, now that some time has passed, it seems as though Hailey has no problem "liking" a photo of her husband's ex, especially since it's supporting such a positive message.
