Obsessed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested at Her Concert Following Threats Against Singer

Careful, Miley Cyrus!

Police arrested a fan attending her iHeartRadio Music Festival show in Las Vegas this weekend. According to police records, the fan—a 42-year-old male named David Rumsey—was arrested for allegedly making a threat and acting in a terroristic manner.

Per TMZ, the "Slide Away" singer's security team spotted Rumsey in the audience at the T-Mobile Arena. The celebrity outlet reported Rumsey had been on her security team's watch list after he allegedly made previous threats against her. According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Rumsey allegedly told Cyrus' team that it was his "life's mission to impregnate Miley." The outlet also highlighted a Twitter account it claimed belongs to Rumsey, which includes several Cyrus references.

The police were called to the scene, and Rumsey was booked at the Clark County Jail. A bail of $100,000 was also set.