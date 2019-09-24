Obsessed Miley Cyrus Fan Arrested at Her Concert Following Threats Against Singer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 6:29 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Miley Cyrus

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Careful, Miley Cyrus!

Police arrested a fan attending her iHeartRadio Music Festival show in Las Vegas this weekend. According to police records, the fan—a 42-year-old male named David Rumsey—was arrested for allegedly making a threat and acting in a terroristic manner. 

Per TMZ, the "Slide Away" singer's security team spotted Rumsey in the audience at the T-Mobile Arena. The celebrity outlet reported Rumsey had been on her security team's watch list after he allegedly made previous threats against her. According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Rumsey allegedly told Cyrus' team that it was his "life's mission to impregnate Miley." The outlet also highlighted a Twitter account it claimed belongs to Rumsey, which includes several Cyrus references.

The police were called to the scene, and Rumsey was booked at the Clark County Jail. A bail of $100,000 was also set. 

Watch

Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Split: Are We Surprised?

Despite the incident, Cyrus still had a successful show. The artist played a number of her songs, including "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Wrecking Ball" and "Mother's Daughter." According to iHeartRadio, she also covered Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" and Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog."

Miley Cyrus Obsessed Fan, David Rumsey

Clark County Detention Center

"First time covering Pink Floyd's ‘Comfortably Numb' in Vegas last night!" she tweeted. "My band is so f--king sick and makes it all happen! Getting to perform these songs that are the reason I started making music in the first place feels so RIGHT, FULL CIRCLE as my dad would say."

The CW Network will broadcast an hour-long iHeartRadio Music Festival Greatest Moments special on Sept. 29. A two-night television special will also air Oct. 2 and Oct. 3

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Crime , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mixed-Ish

Meet the Mixed-ish Family: Everything You Need to Know About Black-ish's Latest Spinoff

Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher

Why Demi Moore Is Finally Ready to Talk About Her Marriage With Ashton Kutcher All These Years Later

Meghan Markle, South Africa

Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Her Engagement Ring During Her Royal Tour of Africa

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Hollywood Medium 405

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Spent His First Night Out of Prison With a Naked Pizza Party

Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Just Showed Some Subtle Support For Selena Gomez

EComm: Big Little Lies, Halloween Costumes

Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Recalls the Dreadful Moment He Found Out He Was HIV Positive

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.