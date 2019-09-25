Total Divas Pep Talks to Get You Fired Up for Season 9

"I just can't get over these pictures of me. I spent my entire career trying to make sure that I never have a DUI or a drug test failure…" she confesses. And no, we're not missing anything here; Nia promptly brings Nattie back down to earth about the outfit anxiety.

"You didn't have a DUI or a drug thing, your freakin' wardrobe malfunctioned!" she reminds her. "Who cares? It's not something that you can control. You can control how you get in the ring and what you do. And you're amazing at this, so stop letting everything get to you."

Watch Nia come through with wine and empathy for Nikki Bella's dating woes—and revisit the time Trinity Fatu's husband tried shoving a handful of raw spinach into her mouth to ward off "diabetes, high-blood-cholesterol and all that"—in the full video above!