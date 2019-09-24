Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant: Relive Her Whirlwind Romance With Steve Kazee

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Jenna Dewan will soon step up into a new role: mom of two.
The actress and boyfriend Steve Kazee are expecting their first child together, the duo announced on Tuesday. While it'll be his first child, Jenna is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex Channing Tatum. As the told People, "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"
Since she began dating the Tony Award winner last fall, the World of Dance alum knew their romance was the real deal. "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away," a source previously told E! News. "Steve treats her well and is doing everything right."
By April, she couldn't help but gush over the 43-year-old while sitting down with John Cena on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," the 38-year-old raved to the WWE champ. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."
Just two months later, they made their romance Instagram official and then had their official debut at WWE's Monday Night Raw, of course.
"Jenna and Steve are crazy about each other and have a great relationship," a source previously shared with E! News. "Jenna feels so lucky to have found him. He makes her feel like the most important thing in the world and there's never any doubt."
More recently, the couple enjoyed an end of summer vacation with Everly in Orange County, California. "Jenna and Steve were very relaxed together and looked totally in love," a source shared at the time. "They were also very much focused on Everly and made their vacation a family one where she was the priority. Steve was amazing with Everly."
Now, as they plan to become a party of four, take a look back on Jenna and Steve's love story!
NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
New Romance
E! News learned in the fall of 2018 that Jenna and Steve had been dating "for a few months." An insider shared in late October, "She was introduced to him by mutual friends and they hit it off right away. Jenna really likes him and is very happy. She has completely moved on from her marriage and is happy to have met someone new. Steve treats her very well and is doing everything right. She's hopeful about the future, but not getting too far ahead of herself."
Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews
Palm Springs PDA
The couple took a trip to Palm Springs in Nov. 2018, where they were spotted sharing a kiss.
NEMO / GAMR / BACKGRID
Sealed With (Another) Kiss
Later that month, Jenna and Steve packed on the PDA while out in Los Angeles.
Miguel Aguilar/JS/PacificCoastNews
Showing Support
In Dec. 2018, Jenna stepped out to support Steve at his Love Actually Live performance. According to an insider, Steve blew her a kiss as he walked off stage at the end of the show. Too cute!
Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images
Opening Up
In April 2019, Jenna appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked to guest host John Cena about her boyfriend. "Steve, my boyfriend, is a huge wrestling fan and he got me so into it," Jenna told the WWE star. "I watched WrestleMania by myself. He wasn't even in town."
Instagram
Instagram Official
Jenna and Steve made their romance Instagram official in early June with this sweet picture.
WWE
Date Night
The couple enjoyed an evening at Monday Night Raw in June 2019, smiling for photos together in the audience.
WWE
Backstage Photos
That same night, the duo went backstage, where they took a picture with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch.
CPR / BACKGRID
Life's a Beach
Along with her daughter Everly, the pair said goodbye to summer with a final getaway. "It was a lovely vacation for them where they got to spend time a lot of time together with no distractions," a source said of their August trip to Orange County, California. "They looked like a very happy family."
BACKGRID
Baby On Board
In Sept., the couple announced they are expecting their first child together: "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!"