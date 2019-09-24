Jenna Dewan Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Steve Kazee

Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan!

The Hollywood actress is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, the couple announced on Tuesday morning. "We are beyond overjoyed and couldn't be happier to be expanding our family!" they shared in a statement with People.

While this will be the first child for Steve, Jenna is already the proud mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly, who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The happy news comes just weeks after Jenna and Steve enjoyed a romantic end of summer vacation in Orange County, Calif. The couple, along with Everly, experienced a relaxing few days at the Montage Laguna Beach. "Jenna and Steve were very relaxed together and looked totally in love," a source shared with E! News. "They were also very much focused on Everly and made their vacation a family one where she was the priority. Steve was amazing with Everly."