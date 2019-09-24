Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon’s "Hot Girl Fall" Will Make You Crave a Pumpkin Spice Latte

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 4:58 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jimmy Fallon, Megan Thee Stallion

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Like the rest of us, Megan Thee Stallion has, unfortunately, packed away her bathing suits, ditched her days at the beach and said goodbye to summer.

But that doesn't mean she's dropped her life-of-the-party attitude. No, the "Hot Girl Summer" creator is now happily ushering in the cooler weather—with a little help from Jimmy Fallon, naturally. The duo has teamed up for what can only be described as the season defining remix, "Hot Girl Fall."

"Starin' outside all the leaves are changin', feelin' kind of cold, can't stop complainin'," raps Jimmy, a.k.a J.Fal. "Days gettin' shorter with that setting sun. Guess hot girl summer is really done. Then my phone rings and I look to see it says Megan Thee Stallion on caller ID."

And she's got a message: After hot girl summer, comes the fall...because duh. "It's the season to get cozy with a pumpkin-ass beer," she belts out. "Grab a cable kind scar and your chunkiest sweater 'cause the summer was dope but the fall's even better."

Watch

Meet Megan Thee Stallion While It's Still Hot Girl Summer!

Allow her to further explain. "It's a jack-o-lantern filled to the brim with wine," she continues. "It's sending sexy pics of your turkey breast. It's you and your dog getting matching vests. Getting lit as hell on a hayride. Spending all my cash baking mad pies." (BRB, grabbing a flannel and Uggs and heading to the pumpkin patch.) 

Of course, to officially ring in autumn, Jimmy and Megan sport bedazzled, velour sweatsuits and jump around in a field of leaves.

Just one piece of advice, courtesy of the late show host: "Get your flu shots, motherf!@^ker!"

Earlier, while chatting with E! News, Megan blessed us with the trick to keeping your hot girl attitude all year round.

"You have to be someone who is like energetic, the life of the party, just really nice, you know what I'm saying?" she explained. "You have to be able to put that confidence in other people and get along with all the girls and just like have a good time. Just unapologetically you. You just have to be lit."

Grab your PSL and watch the full video above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , , Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Inside the Jonas Brothers’ Best Year Yet

TV Theme Songs - Mixed-ish, Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Mixed-ish Aren't the First: 14 Pop Stars Who've Recorded TV Theme Songs

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Jessie J's New Love Song for Channing Tatum Deserves a Standing Ovation

Jessie J Debuts a New Song About Channing Tatum

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X Has the Best Answer to That All-Too-Familiar Relationship Question

Miley Cyrus, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Miley Cyrus Sings Her Heart Out at iHeartRadio Music Festival After Kaitlynn Carter Breakup

VidBits: Billie Eilish's "All the Good Girls Go to Hell" Music Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.