Dancing With the Stars Season 28 Eliminates First Star With New Rules

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 7:25 PM
Dancing With the Stars just eliminated its first star under the new elimination rules.
Instead of leaving it all up to the viewer votes, contestants are now eliminated by the judges, after votes determine the bottom two. If Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba are split on their decision, Len Goodman will cast the deciding vote.
Tonight, the bottom two were Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong, and Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke. While Carrie Ann chose to save Mary, Bruno chose Ray, and Len also chose to save Ray, meaning Mary Wilson is the first star to go home this season.
Neither Ray or Mary was at the bottom of the leaderboard this week. That honor went to Lamar Odom in last place, with Sean Spicer in second to last place. Hannah Brown was at the top of the leaderboard with 44 points total over two weeks, with James Van Der Beek in second place with 41.
Here's the full list of scores after two dances:
Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten: 44
James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater: 41
Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko: 38
Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber: 36
Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson: 36
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy: 36
Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson: 36
Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov: 36
Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong: 32
Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke: 30
Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold: 28
Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd: 23
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.
