Beyoncé Just Gave Us 8 More Reasons to Call Her a Fashion Icon

Beyoncé is serving us bawdy and face!

The legendary musician kissed 37 goodbye earlier this month, and has since blessed fans with intimate photos of her whirlwind year. "Thank you from the depths of me for all my birthday loving," queen Bey shared on her website, along with a collage of pictures. "I had an incredible B-day! I'm grateful for every breath. I thank God for all of my blessings, my wins and my losses. I thank God for all of you! I would have posted earlier but I had work to do. I gotta job baaaaby. Here is Your B at 37. Love y'all."

As if that wasn't enough, the "Spirit" singer uploaded even more snapshots. From her private screening of Homecoming to a fun and flirty girls' night out to her studio sessions, The Lion King actress posted it all. And of course, her ensemble for each occasion was drool-worthy.