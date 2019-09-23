Kim Zolciak Is Unfazed By Mom Shamers Who Think Her 5-Year-Old Shouldn't Wear Makeup

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's parenting decisions are catching heat... again.

This time around, the drama is over a photo of the reality TV star's 5-year-old daughter shared to her Instagram account on Monday.

According to some commenters, Kaia Biermann's glam for an upcoming interview on Bravo's Don't Be Tardy made the youngster look a bit older than her age. And true to form, Kim didn't waste a moment shutting down the haters.

She denied letting Kaia wear eyeliner for her onscreen moment, writing to one internet troll, "Sweetie stop reaching." To another who accused the celebrity kiddo of sporting hair extensions, Kim responded, "...now that's funny!"