Tom Hanks to Receive Cecil B. deMille Award at 2020 Golden Globes

Tom Hanksis one of the latest and greatest actors to be honored with the Cecil B. deMille award at the 2020 Golden Globes.

In an announcement, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed that the critically-acclaimed star will be presented with the honor at the 77th annual celebration. "The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is proud to bestow the 2020 Cecil B. deMille Award to Tom Hanks," said HFPA President Lorenzo Soria. "For more than three decades, he's captivated audiences with rich and playful characters that we've grown to love and admire. As compelling as he is on the silver screen, he's equally so behind the camera as a writer, producer and director. We're honored to include Mr. Hanks with such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Martin Scorsese and Barbra Streisand to name a few."

He joins last year's recipient, Jeff Bridges, and a long list of other impressive stars who were chosen by the HFPA's board of directors.