Rachel Antonoff and Keds Team Up for National Voter Registration Day

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 3:30 AM
Happy National Voter Registration Day! If you're not already registered to vote, do it today, friends. And once you do, we recommend treating yourself to this pair of Rachel Antonoff x Keds kicks. Teaming up to encourage every woman in exercising her right to vote, the collab's sneakers incorporate Rachel's out-of-the-box designs with the classic canvas style from Keds.
"There's no better way to make a statement than with the help of these perfectly designed shoes as every woman continues to strive and make bold statements," the brand notes in a release.
Ready to be bold?
Speak your mind without uttering a word in these statement-making sneaks.
