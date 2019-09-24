Rachel Antonoff and Keds Team Up for National Voter Registration Day

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 3:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
ECOMM: Rachel Antonoff x Keds

Keds

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy National Voter Registration Day! If you're not already registered to vote, do it today, friends. And once you do, we recommend treating yourself to this pair of Rachel Antonoff x Keds kicks. Teaming up to encourage every woman in exercising her right to vote, the collab's sneakers incorporate Rachel's out-of-the-box designs with the classic canvas style from Keds.

"There's no better way to make a statement than with the help of these perfectly designed shoes as every woman continues to strive and make bold statements," the brand notes in a release.

Ready to be bold?

Keds x Rachel Antonoff Triple Kick Hysterical Female

Speak your mind without uttering a word in these statement-making sneaks.

ECOMM: Rachel Antonoff x Keds
$75 Ked's

Shop the all latest Keds collabs on Keds.com, where there's always free shipping and free returns.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Politics , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm: Big Little Lies, Halloween Costumes

Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

Ecomm: Julie Sarinana's Top 3 Beauty Products

Julie Sariñana Reveals Her Top 3 Beauty Products

Beyonce, Girls Night Out

Beyoncé Just Gave Us 8 More Reasons to Call Her a Fashion Icon

EComm: Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson, Marisa Tomei, 2019 Emmy Awards, Red Pink Trend

How to Work the Emmys 2019 Red and Pink Trend IRL

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Re-Wears Her Fun and Flirty Blue Dress That She Rocked During Pregnancy

ECOMM: Free People Flash Sale

Boho Babes, Save 65% Off at This Free People Flash Sale

Lenny Kravitz

Please Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage, "Incredibly Sentimental" Sunglasses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.