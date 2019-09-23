Khloe Kardashian's Figure Is on Fire In New Photos With True Thompson

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 3:22 PM

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

If you weren't already feeling sad about the end of summer, then these photos will do the trick. 

As fall descends upon us, Khloe Kardashian is reminiscing about summers past, including her recent trip to the Bahamas with big sis Kim Kardashianand their kiddos. In an Instagram post, the Good American owner shares, "I was going through my phone and found these photos from our vacation with LaLa and Kimberly. We had the best time and created the best memories! family over EVERYTHING always."

Kim commented, "The best!!!"

In the photos, the reality star is lounging on the white sands as True plays next to her. And as adorable as True is, all eyes are on Khloe's fit figure. Makeup artist Ash K. Holm commented, "ALSO body goals ok."

Likewise, Paris Hiltonposted a few heart-eye emojis, because, let's face it, Khloe looks great.

Kendall Jenner Is Not Here for the Comparisons to Khloe Kardashian

Aside from her work, True's mom is focused on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and frequently shares a look into her daily workouts and routine. On her Instagram she revealed that she and True frequently go on evening walks together. And in the mornings, the mom is up with the sun to do her workouts. 

Clearly, Khloe's hard work is paying off and she is feeling herself. She recently staged a photo shoot inspired by Anna Nicole Smith, which got the attention of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. He commented on the post, "Perfection." 

But the last thing Khloe is looking for is the affection of Tristan. In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the star revealed, "He tried to kiss me and I go, 'This is the problem with you. You can't just take what you get.'"

In general, Khloe wants everyone, including Tristan, to move on, because she already has. 

