Boho Babes, Save 65% Off at This Free People Flash Sale

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 2:27 PM

Nordstrom.com

Calling all boho babes, Nordstrom Rack is having a Free People Flash Sale! Over 400 items from this fan-favorite brand are deeply discounted—up to 65% off. From crop sweaters and billowed blouses and tunics to bodycon dresses and leggings, there's something for every fashionista, even shoes!

Below are nine items we're definitely adding to our carts. But don't delay, this sale ends in two days!

Free People Drive Through Sweater

Fall days were made for a cozy but fiece sweater like this.

$228
$110 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Amber Floral Top

Rock the fall florals trend in this semi-sheer mock-neck top with gently ruffled trim.

$78
$40 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Royale Pointy Toe Flat

Put a spring in your step with this this refreshing twist on the d'Orsay style. Also available in black and wine. 

$198
$80 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Autumn Nights Blouson Sleeve Top

An envelope back provides a fun, breezy finish for to this striped V-neck top complete with retro-cool blouson sleeves.

$88
$50 Nordstrom Rack
Free People High Society Lace Front Corset Bodycon Dress

This fitted frock features a high mock neck, lace yoke and front corset detail for a totally chic look.

$30 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Florence Pump

A raised V-cut brings a sleek look to this tapered-heel pump with a pointed toe.

$148
$50 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Dreamland Chunky Knit Infinity Scarf

Honestly, we can't wait for it to get cold enough fo us to wear this everywhere.

$68
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Reverie Plaid Duster

Nothing screams fall like flannels—and this linen kimono gives you an airy option you can rock now and layer later.

$68
$30 Nordstrom Rack
Free People Lavender Fields Trapeze Midi Dress

All-over embroidery heightens the vintage appeal of this gauzy dress in a swingy trapeze silhouette. Also available in terracota.

$198
$90 Nordstrom Rack

Shop the full Free People Flash Sale on Nordstrom Rack.

