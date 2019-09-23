Boho Babes, Save 65% Off at This Free People Flash Sale

Nordstrom.com
by Katherine Riley | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 2:27 PM
Calling all boho babes, Nordstrom Rack is having a Free People Flash Sale! Over 400 items from this fan-favorite brand are deeply discounted—up to 65% off. From crop sweaters and billowed blouses and tunics to bodycon dresses and leggings, there's something for every fashionista, even shoes!
Below are nine items we're definitely adding to our carts. But don't delay, this sale ends in two days!
Fall days were made for a cozy but fiece sweater like this.
Rock the fall florals trend in this semi-sheer mock-neck top with gently ruffled trim.
Put a spring in your step with this this refreshing twist on the d'Orsay style. Also available in black and wine.
An envelope back provides a fun, breezy finish for to this striped V-neck top complete with retro-cool blouson sleeves.
This fitted frock features a high mock neck, lace yoke and front corset detail for a totally chic look.
A raised V-cut brings a sleek look to this tapered-heel pump with a pointed toe.
Honestly, we can't wait for it to get cold enough fo us to wear this everywhere.
Nothing screams fall like flannels—and this linen kimono gives you an airy option you can rock now and layer later.
All-over embroidery heightens the vintage appeal of this gauzy dress in a swingy trapeze silhouette. Also available in terracota.
Shop the full Free People Flash Sale on Nordstrom Rack.
