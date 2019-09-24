Julie Sariñana Reveals Her Top 3 Beauty Products

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Ecomm: Julie Sarinana's Top 3 Beauty Products

Christian Vierig/GC Images

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ever wondered how California cool girl Julie Sariñana keeps her skin glowing and flawless? When we're not stalking her Instagram for fashion inspo, we're dying to know her skin and hair regimen. Genes aside (and those insane cheekbones), the globe-trotting beauty blogger sat down with us to reveal three of her must-have beauty products for the gal-on-the-go.

From her Revolve beauty box collaboration—filled with essential sunscreens, coconut body oils and hair care goodies—to her natural makeup must-haves, we've got the skinny on how to emulate this SoCal beauty's effortless skin and hair care routine. 

We'll be scooping these items up ourselves!

See her three picks below.

Read

Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe Shares Her Top 3 Beauty Products

REVOLVE Beauty x Sincerely Jules Sea, Air & Sun Au Naturel Glow

"This is one of my favorites not only for obvious reasons, but because I'm always in the sun and on the go. My Revolve beauty box has everything you need to give you that perfect glowy, au natural look from hair to makeup! If that's the look you're aiming for, then my Sea, Air & Sun beauty box is a must have. I'm really obsessed with this box!"

Ecomm: Julie Sarinana's Top 3 Beauty Products
$150 Revolve
Supergoop Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50

"I love a good highlighter! The Supergoop glow stick offers a really nice natural glow without compromising your skin which I love! Its a dry oil stick that has an SPF 50 sunscreen which protects your skin all while leaving it feeling ultra hydrated without an oily residue—um yes! Not to mention the Supergoop Glow stick is so easy to apply and travel with. A 2-in-1 no fuss beauty product has me sold."

Ecomm: Julie Sarinana's Top 3 Beauty Products
$25 Revolve
RMS Beauty Lip2Cheek

"I love this brand for so many reasons. All their products are free of harmful chemicals, synthetic preservatives/vitamins, and GMOs. They only use healing nutrients that work synergistically with the skin and in harmony with nature and the environment. They are truly breaking the mold in natural beauty! I'm obsessed with all things RMS, but their Lip2cheek is perfect for any girl on the go as you can wear it as a lipstick, blush or even as eye shadow. I tend to wear the shade Modest a lot but I honestly like all the color options they offer, just depends on the occasion and my mood."

Ecomm: Julie Sarinana's Top 3 Beauty Products
$36 Revolve
  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
EComm: Big Little Lies, Halloween Costumes

Big Little Lies Group Halloween Costume: How to Pull It Off

ECOMM: Rachel Antonoff x Keds

Rachel Antonoff and Keds Team Up for National Voter Registration Day

Beyonce, Girls Night Out

Beyoncé Just Gave Us 8 More Reasons to Call Her a Fashion Icon

EComm: Susan Kelechi Watson, Mandy Moore, Taraji P. Henson, Marisa Tomei, 2019 Emmy Awards, Red Pink Trend

How to Work the Emmys 2019 Red and Pink Trend IRL

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Re-Wears Her Fun and Flirty Blue Dress That She Rocked During Pregnancy

ECOMM: Free People Flash Sale

Boho Babes, Save 65% Off at This Free People Flash Sale

Lenny Kravitz

Please Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage, "Incredibly Sentimental" Sunglasses

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.