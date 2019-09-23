How Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Mastered Co-Parenting

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 12:56 PM
Keeping up with three growing kids is hard. But when it comes to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, they're trying their absolute best to master it while co-parenting.
Oh Sunday's latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the friendly exes both agreed that spanking their children is never the best way to respond to bad behavior. They also both disagreed on Corey Gamble's philosophy about scolding kids.
"If you kid scratches me in the face, you don't think they deserve to get popped?" Kris Jenner's longtime boyfriend asked.
Spoiler alert: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick's parents for sure don't think so.
"I definitely think our children's behavior should be dealt with between Kourtney and I," Scott later shared in a confessional. "We've gotten this far and we've done a pretty good job, so I think we can handle it from here."
The scene got us thinking of all the times Kourtney and Scott have mastered the art of co-parenting.
In addition to celebrating holidays, birthdays and major family events together, the former couple has talked about how they work together for the sake of their kids. Keeping scrolling for tips in their own words.
"The hardest part was when we both started new relationships. That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids…We had to literally go to therapy to talk to even get through to be able to communicate together." —Kourtney in a vlog for Poosh.
"I know with my parents, as soon as everyone got along, life was so much easier. It felt like everyone was happy. So as long as everyone's OK with it, I think it's amazing we all get to travel together." —Kourtney on Keeping Up With the Kardashians
"I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together. And I think it's a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too." —Kourtney on Today
"I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what's going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated. We make sure we go on days out together because the kids love it, but it's really hard when you're at the zoo and there are cameras in your face all day." —Kourtney to YOU magazine in 2016
"It helps when you do the same routines in both houses. Try and keep the same rules so the kids aren't like, 'We're dying to go to dad's because we get unlimited video game time.'" —Kourtney in a vlog for Poosh.
"We're just raising our kids how we would have raised them, whether we're together or not. Just because we're not together, our kids should not suffer." —Scott in a recent vlog for Kourtney's lifestyle site Poosh.
