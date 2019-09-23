Even With Creepy Murders, Prodigal Son Is a Family Drama at Its Heart

What do Jesus from The Walking Dead, Roland Blum from The Good Fight and Mellie Grant from Scandal have in common? They're all part of Fox's new serial killer drama Prodigal Son.

The new series stars Tom Payne as Malcolm Bright, the criminal profiler son of an infamous serial killer, Martin Whitly aka "the Surgeon," who is played by Michael Sheen. Bellamy Young plays Malcolm's mother and Martin's wife, Jessica.

"In the beginning of the story, he comes back to New York to confront his past and his family," Payne teased. Malcolm then begins working with the NYPD.