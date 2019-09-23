Gwen Stefani Is "So Obsessed" With Blake Shelton She Went Back and Did This

Gwen Stefani is back!

The 49-year-old singer is returning to the big red chair to serve as a coach on The Voice season 17. While the three-time Grammy winner has a few pre-show jitters, she's excited for this next chapter.

"Every season has been a different period of my life," she told Today on Monday.

Stefani first joined The Voice in 2014—just a few months after she welcomed her third son, Apollo. After taking a break from the show, she returned for her second season in 2015—right when, as she put it, her "life blew up." As fans will recall, Stefani and Gavin Rossdale filed for divorce that same year. By the end of 2015, Stefani would start dating her co-star Blake Shelton. Fans watched the two fall in love during her third season on the show in 2017. Fast-forward a few years later, and the couple is still going strong.

During her Today interview, Stefani admitted life is "full of surprises."

"It works perfect, and we're having so much fun," she said in regard to her relationship with Shelton. "We just feel so blessed to be at this point in our lives."