Please Help Lenny Kravitz Find His Vintage, "Incredibly Sentimental" Sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz needs your help!

The iconic singer-songwriter is turning to his fans for support after losing an "incredibly sentimental" pair of sunglasses. Over the weekend, Kravitz performed at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. At some point during his time at the venue, Kravitz lost the vintage sunglasses, which is why he's seeking help from his social media followers in order to find them.

On Monday, Kravitz, 55, took to Twitter to post photos of himself wearing the lost sunnies. Along with the photos, Kravitz wrote a message to his fans about how much the item means to him.

"I'm missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend," Kravitz wrote. "They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked."

Kravitz also gave out an email to reach him, writing, "Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com."

And it seems as though Kravitz's fans are doing their best to help the "Fly Away" artist. Since posting just hours ago, Kravitz's tweet has already been retweeted close to 1,000 times. It's also been "liked" over 2,500 times by social media users.

Lenny Kravitz

Over the years, Kravitz has become known as a style star in the entertainment industry, delivering a number of iconic fashion moments.

Remember his legendary oversized scarf? The scarf, which was pretty much a blanket, became such a fashion moment that even Jennifer Garner tried to rival it in 2018.

So, let's help Kravitz get his sunglasses back! Make sure to email the address above if you have any info!

