Jessie J's New Love Song for Channing Tatum Deserves a Standing Ovation

You can't put a price tag on a personal love song like this.

While many Hollywood stars were ending their weekend at the 2019 Emmys, Jessie J was across town at the Troubadour in West Hollywood for a special concert.

In video obtained by E! News, the "Domino" singer introduced a new song to the crowd that appears to be all about boyfriend Channing Tatum.

"Where you go I know I want to follow / Let's make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don't know when what comes next," she sung in front of the excited crowd. "Let's be still, just stay calm, so we're not rushing what we are"

She continued singing, "Pressure on, just have fun / It's not a race, no need to run / If it's forever / Let's just simply be in love."

Watch

Why Channing Tatum Just Quit Social Media

Based on the video, Jessie had the heartfelt lyrics written down on her phone. And yes, she had a giant smile on her face after finishing the song.

Channing Tatum, Jessie J

Instagram

According to People, who first spotted the video, Channing was in attendance at the show that also featured the winners of her singer-songwriter competition, The Rose Challenge.

The song is another rare glimpse into the couple's love story that appears to be stronger than ever. In a rare interview this past June, Jessie explained why she wanted to keep the relationship private for a fair amount of time.

"The reason we kept it a secret for as long as we could was because we wanted to really enjoy it without it being magnified into something that it wasn't yet," she said on the Dan Wootton Interview podcast. "You don't go on a date with a guy twice for a dinner then fall in love – well maybe you can, but that's not me. That's not who I am. I need time."

And when it was time for Jessie to celebrate her birthday earlier this year, Channing couldn't help but express how much the singer means to him.

"You came into this world on this day and lit it on fire. You have blessed our eyes, our ears, our hearts and our lives," he shared. "So thank you for just being you. You are so very special."

