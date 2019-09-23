Phoebe Waller-Bridge Maintains No Fleabag Season 3 (Despite All Those Emmy Wins)

So, you learned what Fleabag is from the Emmys. Goo, welcome to the party, season two will blow your mind. But now that you're part of cult Fleabag, know this: All you're getting are the two seasons.

Fleabag, created and written by series star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is done. For real? Yes, for real.

"To be honest, this just feels like the most beautiful, beautiful way to say goodbye to it, actually," Waller-Bridge told reporters after winning numerous awards at the 2019 Emmys. "It does feel like the story is complete."