See Your Favorite TV Stars' Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Emmys

Mon., Sep. 23, 2019

The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday—and what a night it was.

Game of Thrones and Fleabag took home the top prizes of the night—winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. In fact, the HBO hit won a total of 12 awards over the course of last night's big award show and last week's Creative Arts Emmys. As for Amazon's new popular program, it secured a total of six wins. However, these weren't the only big winners of the night. Chernobyl also won a total of 10 trophies over the course of last night's broadcast and the Creative Arts Emmys.

Of course, there was also plenty of style inspiration on the red carpet, and celebrities had a blast celebrating the work of their peers at all of the after-parties.

While viewers were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still several major moments they didn't get to see. To see some of the best candid photos from the evening, check out the gallery.

We can't wait until next year!

Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Jimmy Kimmel & James Corden

The late-night hosts share a laugh on the red carpet before heading into the big show.

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy & Annie Murphy

By the looks on their faces, the Schitt's Creek stars are pretty excited about their nominations.

Adam DeVine, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam DeVine

The Pitch Perfect actor gets pumped for his Emmys performance.

Sterling K. Brown, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sterling K. Brown

While fans are used to seeing him in front of the camera on This Is Us, the actor did a little behind-the-camera work on the red carpet to get the perfect shot.

Naomi Watts, Gwyneth Paltrow, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts & Gwyneth Paltrow

Talk about a stylish duo! Watts dazzles in Dior while Paltrow stuns in vintage Valentino.

Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner & Emilia Clarke

We'd love to know what the Sansa Stark star and the Daenerys Targaryen actress were giggling about.

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia

Jack and Rebecca Pearson forever!

Sam Rockwell, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Alex Berliner/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sam Rockwell

The Fosse/Verdon star makes himself comfortable at the 71st annual award show.

Ross Mathews, Carson Kressley, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Ross Mathews & Carson Kressley

The celebrities announce the winner for Outstanding Competition Program!

 

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey & Peter Dinklage

The Lannisters gather for a group shot backstage.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Billy Porter

The Pose star is clearly excited about winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Alex Borstein, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Candids

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star poses with her trophy after winning Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

 

Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Niecy Nash

The When They See Us actress dances the night away at Netflix's after-party.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus & Anna Chlumsky

The Veep star gives her fellow castmate a sweet smooch at the the Governors Ball.

Chace Crawford, Michael Zegen, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Chace Crawford & Michael Zegen

Hey Upper East Siders! It looks like Nate Archibald, er, Chace Crawford, is enjoying Amazon's after-party with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rachel Brosnahan, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock

Phoebe Waller-Bridge & Rachel Brosnahan

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress gives the Fleabag star a big squeeze after her big wins!

 
Joey King, Patricia Arquette, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Joey King & Patricia Arquette

The Act celebs have a lot to celebrate at the Governors Ball. Earlier in the night, Arquette took home the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Kit Harington & Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons star and the Jon Snow actor celebrate Game of Thrones' Outstanding Drama Series win at the Netflix after-party. 

Sophie Turner, Nina West, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Sophie Turner & Nina West

Both stars dress to impress at HBO's official after-party.

J. Alexander, Sam Richardson, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

J. Alexander & Sam Richardson

The America's Next Top Model star helps straighten the actor's tie at an after-party.

Drake, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, After Party, Candids

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

Drake

Cheers to a fun night at HBO's official after-party.

Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees!

