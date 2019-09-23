Kit Harington Admits He Never Watched Game of Thrones' Final Season At the 2019 Emmys

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 5:12 AM
After hours and hours and hours spent watching Game of Thrones, fans rightfully had some hot takes about the HBO hit's final season. (Bran the Broken? Jon and Daenerys?? Daenerys and her power trip???) But Kit Harington isn't here to hear your complaints.
Backstage at the 2019 Emmys, the reunited cast—they nabbed the award for Outstanding Drama Series—was asked about the seemingly constant stream of backlash that has poured in since the show aired. And it was here that Harington decided to step up and quiet the haters.
"I'll take this one," he said. "I still haven't seen the show, so that's how I dealt with that controversy. I haven't seen the final season, but I know what it took to shoot it and it was hard and everyone put their love and effort into it."
"Controversy for us, we knew what we were doing was right story wise and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years," the actor, who played Jon Snow, continued. "Controversy for us, didn't really affect us."
At the 71st annual ceremony, Harington and his co-starsEmilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Carice Van Houten had nabbed nominations. However, only Dinklage came out with a win.
Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
"I have no idea what I'm about to say, but here I go," he began his speech while accepting his Outstanding Supporting Actor trophy. "I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because nowhere else could I be standing on a stage like this. It's been about 10 years, all said and done, from the moment I met [series creators] David [Benoiff] and Dan [Weiss] till now...Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you—literally—and I would do it all again in a heartbeat."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?