Game of Thrones Wins One Final Outstanding Drama Series Emmy at the 2019 Ceremony

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:09 PM
Game of Thrones is going out in an Emmys blaze of glory that rivals what Drogon can produce. The HBO fantasy series took home the top drama prize—Outstanding Drama Series—at the 2019 ceremony.
In 2019, Game of Thrones was up for 31 Emmys. Its final season, while divisive among fans and critics, was thoroughly honored by the Television Academy.
The show won Outstanding Drama Series Emmy in 2018, 2016 and 2015. It was not eligible in 2017.
Game of Thrones actors nominated for Emmys this year included Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Carice Van Houten. Only Dinklage won.
Jason Bateman beat Game of Thrones in the directing category for helming Ozark and Succession took home the award in the writing category.
"This all started in the demented mind of George R.R. Martin," co-creator and executive producer David Benioff said on stage. "Thank you for taking the chance on two producers who had never done it before."
D.B. Weiss, co-creator and executive producer, thanked the "amazing cast." "You guys make everything we write better. We love you and we loved every minute we've spent with all of you," Weiss said.
The duo thanked a variety of folks involved with the series, including producers and various HBO staff.
"Thank you to the hardest working crews in show business, the dragons who shot for 70 nights straight in freezing Belfast rain, the wolves who shot all world, you are amazing, all of you. And it is amazing that all of you are still alive," Weiss said.
"These last 10 years have been the best years of our lives. For everyone who worked with us on it, I can't believe we finished it. I can't believe we did it, we did it all together and it's over. We shall never see the like again," Benioff said.
