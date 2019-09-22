These Celebs Brought Their Family Members to the 2019 Emmys and It Was Too Cute

by Tierney Bricker | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:06 PM
Blood is thicker than
water champagne.
Sure-fire way to never regret any photos from a big awards show when your a celebrity? Bring a family member as your date, which is what several stars did at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Sunday night, including This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia.
In fact, Milo revealed to E! on the carpet that he had to wait a long time to have his mom and dad join him on the carpet as the nominee's parents had turned down the invitation to attend TV's biggest night several times before finally agreeing to tag along this year.
"It was the right time, the right year, they've been excited and they've always been supportive of me," Milo told Giuliana Rancic, "so to show them what this show is I think an experience."
And it was an emotional experience for the star to have his "very proud parents" attend, saying, "I can't look at them too much, I'll start crying." All together now: Awww!
Milo wasn't the only star to walk the red carpet with parental supervision: Schitt's Creek creator and star Dan Levy was joined by his dad, Eugene Levy. OK, so his dad is also an executive producer and star of the beloved comedy, even earning a nomination at the show, but it was still an unforgettable moment for the father-son duo.
"I mean, we're very happy to be here," Dan gushed to E!'s Jason Kennedy. "Absolutely."
"I'm still in a state of shock, actually," Eugene added, referring to the Pop TV-CBC Television co-production's rise in popularity four seasons into its run. "I mean, you know, we had a lovely kind of slow build to the show and then cut to, here we are at the Emmys."
While he didn't walk the red carpet with the Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke's brother Bennett Clarke attended the Emmys with her, sitting next to her during the ceremony.
Fun fact: Bennett also works on Game of Thrones, working as a camera assistant on the HBO hit series.
Emilia previously opened up about having her "brilliant" brother work on the show, admitting she tried to avoid having him on set when she had to film any sex scenes.
"So there are some days where he's like, 'Oh, I'll swing by,' because he's literally in the next unit that's filming next door," she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May. "And I'm like, ‘Nah, it's good! I'm good! You can stay there!'"
In one of the most rousing and moving acceptance speeches of the night, Pose star Billy Porter, who made history when he won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, gave a special shout-out to his mother, who was sitting in the audience.
"Thank you, thank you. I love you, my mother, Cloerinda," he said. "There is no stronger, more resilient woman who has graced this earth. I love you mommy. "
After her surprise win in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, Ozark star Julia Garner also gave a shout-out to her immediate fam, as well as her "love" Mark Foster who walked the purple carpet with her, in her acceptance speech.
"My family, my mom, my dad, they're all here tonight," she said, later adding a shout-out to her sister.
