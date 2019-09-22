Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Dedicates First Emmy Win to Her Parents for This Hilarious Reason

Congratulations to Jodie Comer!

The actress was just honored at the 2019 Emmys for her work this year on Killing Eve, winning Lead Actress in a Drama! To win the coveted award, she beat out Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, House of Cards actress Robin Wright, How to Get Away With Murder star Viola Davis, her Killing Eve co-star Sandra Oh, Ozark actress Laura Linney and This Is Us star Mandy Moore.

After hearing her name called, the shocked actress took the stage to accept her award. During her speech, she said, "I was not expecting to get up on this stage tonight at all."

"Oh my God! I cannot believe I am in a category alongside these women, one of them who is my co-star, Sandra Oh," Comer continued. "Save to say Sandra that this Killing Eve journey has been an absolute whirlwind, and I feel so lucky to have shared this whole experience with you."