El Camino Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look at Jesse Pinkman After Breaking Bad

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:58 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad

AMC

Whatever happened to Jesse Pinkman? You're about to find out with El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie. A new trailer for the movie debuted during the 2019 Emmys.

In the spot, which you can see below, Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman is seen in the car, you know, the El Camino, listening to news reports about himself.

The movie sequel to the Emmy-winning drama Breaking Bad stars Paul as Jesse Pinkman and picks up what happened after the events of the series finale. Viewers last saw Jesse freed from his captors—thanks to Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his machine gun contraption—and driving away to…well, that's what you're going to find out.

Watch

Aaron Paul Gives Away Breaking Bad Memorabilia

"In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future," the official description reads.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan wrote and directed to the movie. Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Charles Newirth, Diane Mercer and Paul are also on board behind the scenes.

No word on whether Cranston, who was on stage at the Emmys to start the host-less show, will return. The character of Walter White—spoiler alert from 2013—died at the end of Breaking Bad.

Charles Baker, Skinny Pete on the AMC series, will return. He appeared in the first teaser. Matt Jones, known to Breaking Bad fans a Badger, is also slated to appear in El Camino.

The world of Breaking Bad continues with a prequel series as well. Bob Odenkirk stars as Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul on AMC.

El Camino comes to Netflix on October 11.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Breaking Bad , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment , Aaron Paul , Netflix

Trending Stories

Latest News

Alex Borstein Inquires About Cocaine at 2019 Emmys After-Party

Jimmy Smits, Bradley Whitford

All the 2019 Emmy Reunions You May Have Missed

Amy Poehler, Catherine O'hara, 2019 Emmys

The Funniest Moments From the 2019 Emmy Awards

Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag Wins Best Comedy at the Emmys, Phoebe Waller-Bridge Shouts Out the Hot Priest

Game of Thrones, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Show

Game of Thrones Wins One Final Outstanding Drama Series Emmy at the 2019 Ceremony

Jodie Comer, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer Dedicates First Emmy Win to Her Parents for This Hilarious Reason

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter Makes History and Wins Best Actor in a Drama at 2019 Emmys

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.