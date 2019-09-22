Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce Honored During 2019 Emmys In Memoriam Tribute Performed By Halsey

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:39 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Halsey, 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmys have honored the lives of the artists that we've lost over the last year.

During Sunday night's award show, Regina King took the stage to introduce the In Memoriam tribute, during which Halsey performed a rendition of Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time." Luke Perry was among the stars honored during the tribute, the Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 passed away in March at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke.

"We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry," a statement from Perry's Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family said following his passing. "A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Cameron Boyce was also among the late stars honored at the Emmys on Sunday. The Disney actor passed away in July at the age of 20.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," his family said in a statement to E! News at the time. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Radio Disney/Image Group LA

"The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him," the statement concluded. "We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother."

To see the Television Academy's complete In Memoriam tribute, you can visit their website HERE.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Luke Perry , Halsey , Death , Emmys , 2019 Emmys , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities , Awards , Red Carpet

Trending Stories

Latest News
Scott Disick, Flip It Like Disick 107

Mark Wahlberg's Grotto Gets a $500,000 Makeover on Flip It Like Disick: See the Results!

Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad

El Camino Teaser Trailer Reveals First Look at Jesse Pinkman After Breaking Bad

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Billy Porter Makes History and Wins Best Actor in a Drama at 2019 Emmys

Viola Davis, 2019 Emmy Awards

Viola Davis Proves She's a Style Icon After Wearing an Elegant Gown With Sneakers at the 2019 Emmys

Peter Dinklage, GOT, Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage Would Walk Through Fire and Ice Again After Winning Best Supporting Actor Emmy

Julia Garner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Julia Garner Beat Game of Thrones Stars to Win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick Feels "Really Awkward" Ahead of Vacation With Both Kourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.