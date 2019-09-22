Adam DeVine and a Meryl Streep Impersonator Perform Bizarre Dance Number at 2019 Emmy Awards

Sun., Sep. 22, 2019

It was the dance segment that no one saw coming at the 2019 Emmys.

As the show made it's way into the Variety show categories, Adam DeVine and Samantha Bee got the audience in the mood to laugh by performing a choreographed dance with the cast of The Masked Singer. At one point a person dressed in a Meryl Streep ensemble, wearing a cut-out of her face, popped up to dance and juggle, although it's unclear what connection she has to Outstanding Variety Series. 

Moreover, a Larry King impersonator walked on the stage in a pair of stilts, which made a lot more sense than the Meryl Streep character. 

A marching band then came in to help Adam wrap up the dance number as the crowd cheered with confused looks on their faces. 

Understandably, there were mixed reviews about the surprise performance. Some social media users loved seeing Adam get back to his Pitch Perfect roots while others were in a daze. 

One person on social media, tweeted, "I like Adam Devine...but not like that. That was a Neil Patrick Harris number." 

And on the other hand, people felt like it was a mistake to not hire him as the host for the entire show. "Can someone explain to me why @ADAMDEVINE hasn't hosted an awards show yet?" the Twitter user commented.

This year, the Emmys decided to go forward without a host, but who knows, next year could be Adam's chance.

Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!

