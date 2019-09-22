Bill Hader Reacts to Shane Gillis' Saturday Night Live Firing at 2019 Emmys

Live from the 2019 Emmy Awards, it's Bill Hader!

During tonight's star-studded award show, the former Saturday Night Live star had plenty of reasons to celebrate after winning Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

But after accepting an award for his role as Barry Berkman in Barry, the actor stepped into the press room where he was asked about Saturday Night Live's latest headlines.

When asked to share his thoughts on Shane Gillis' firing, the 41-year-old said "I have no thoughts on that." But when asked to address sensitivities in comedy, the actor addressed the issue.

"I just feel like you shouldn't want to hurt anybody's feelings. But I think also, especially in comedy, you do stuff six or seven years ago that wouldn't be okay now and probably for good reasons," he shared in video captured by Variety. "I only speak for myself but like everybody, you have to grow so I think it's a good thing. I'm never interested in upsetting anybody."