Chernobyl Beats When They See Us for Outstanding Limited Series at 2019 Emmys

Chernobyl can't be beat. The Sky original miniseries starring Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgard and Emily Watson took home the Outstanding Limited Series trophy at the 2019 Emmys.

The series, which dramatized the events of the 1986 nuclear plant disaster in the then-Soviet Union, beat out Netflix's When They See Us, HBO's Sharp Objects, the Showtime series Escape at Dannemora and FX's Fosse/Verdon.

All nominated shows, aside from Sharp Objects, were based on real events or real people.

Chernobyl was up for 19 Emmys at the 2019 awards.

"I tried to get somebody else to do the speech and I failed," Craig Mazin said. The writer and creator of the miniseries went on to thank the country of Lithuania.