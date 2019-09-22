Adorable Game of Thrones Reunions Happened All Over the 2019 Emmys

Fox/The Television Academy
Once a Stark always a Stark.
Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are both Emmy nominees tonight for Game of Thrones, and during a commercial break, Fox caught the two sharing an incredibly sweet hug.
Harington is nominated for lead actor in a drama while Turner is nominated for supporting actress, in a category completely dominated by Game of Thrones stars.
Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams are also nominated, while Emilia Clarke has a nom for lead actress and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, and Alfie Allen are all nominated for supporting actor. Carice Van Houten also scored a guest actress nomination.
It was just generally a great big Game of Thrones party tonight, and in fact all of the nominated stars appeared on stage together to say thank you to the fans...and to present awards to limited series and movies.
"I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us," Turner said on stage. "We had no idea how it would end, who would betray who, and who would end up with the prize."
"As much as we wish the show could have gone on forever, our time had come, and tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched," Maisie Williams added.
If we're being honest, the hug between Kit and Sophie was a whole lot sweeter than Lena Headey's awkward, "And now...limited series and movies," but we'll never say we don't miss seeing these people together.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images
And can we also talk about how Gwendoline Christie got the loudest cheers of all when she started her part of the limited series and movies presentation? Long live Ser Brienne of Tarth, the best of all the knights.
After their on stage reunion, Alfie Allen posted the mother of all
dragons selfies on his Instagram stories, featuring even Queen Cersei sticking her tongue out.
Alfie Allen/Instagram
Check out all of the cast's Emmy looks below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau rocking the Lannister gold.
David Buchan/Shutterstock
Tyrion Lannister is in the house!
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Mother of Dragons said Jennifer Lopez inspired her Emmys look.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The man behind Theon Greyjoy got his Emmy nomination by submitting himself for the award.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lena Headey stepped out at the 2019 Emmys in an outfit Cersei Lannister wouldn't be caught dead in.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
The Queen in the North looking pretty in pink at the 2019 Emmys.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Arya Stark slayed numerous people on Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams? Just slaying the red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jon Snow left Westeros to live beyond the wall and Kit Harington left filming Marvel's Eternals for the Emmys red carpet.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The woman who brought Brienne of Tarth to life looks like she's stepped out of a classic painting.
