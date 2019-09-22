Patricia Aqruette Delivers an Emotional Tribute to Late Sister Alexis While Accepting at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Pass the Kleenex, please.

While accepting her award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards for her work in Hulu's The Act, Patricia Arquette, who's never not prepared to deliver a truly moving acceptance speech, got personal and elicited tears from those in the audience at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles when she spoke candidly about her late sister, Alexis Arquette.

"Okay, this is all weird, okay? I'm up hear with the Game of Thrones cast. I mean, my Joey is there, my beauty, my Joey King. I can't believe this is happening, to be honored with these fellow nominees who are all so talented and gave a masters class in acting. I'm terribly grateful," she began."Thank you, Hulu, My family, the love of my life, Eric White, my kids. I just have to say, I'm grateful to be working. I'm grateful at 50 to be getting the best parts of my life. And that's great."