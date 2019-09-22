Billy Porter's 2019 Emmys Look Consisted of 130,000 Crystals & $55,000 Worth of Diamonds

Billy Porter knows how to shine bright on a red carpet.

The Pose actor proved this to be true while attending the 2019 Emmys on Sunday evening. As Porter told E! News' own Giuliana Rancic, he chose to wear a Michael Kors Couture pinstriped suit, a larger-than-life Stephen Jones hat and Rick Owen platforms for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Like many other custom looks that graced the red carpet, this stunning ensemble did not happen overnight. In fact, as Michael Kors told The Hollywood Reporter, the outfit "took over 170 hours to hand embroider."

Why? Well, the pinstriped number featured over 130,00 crystals. Specifically, Porter's jacket required 51,510 mini crystals and 79,200 mini crystals for the pants.

Despite the lengthy design process, it sounds like the collaboration was an enjoyable experience for both Porter and Kors.