Bill Hader Praises Barry Co- Creator After Winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader is going home a winner!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities gathered around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate their peers at the 2019 Emmys. All of television's greatest were in attendance, because tonight, it's all about the best of the best in the industry. Earning a golden statue in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the 41-year-old actor was all smiles and excited over his win.

He nabbed an Emmy for his role in Barry and it's no surprise, considering his stellar performance throughout the season. Taking to the podium, he began his comical, yet heartfelt speech where he thanked writer-director Alec Berg.

"I get asked a lot, when I'm doing press for this show and stuff, you know, how do you direct yourself. Because there's a lot of great directors on this show... But the person I usually go to is my friend and co-creator, Alec Berg," he said. "And usually after every take, I'll go over to Alec and say, what do you think?"