Bill Hader Praises Barry Co- Creator After Winning Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader is going home a winner!

On Sunday night, Hollywood's biggest and brightest celebrities gathered around the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles to celebrate their peers at the 2019 Emmys. All of television's greatest were in attendance, because tonight, it's all about the best of the best in the industry. Earning a golden statue in the category for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, the 41-year-old actor was all smiles and excited over his win.

He nabbed an Emmy for his role in Barry and it's no surprise, considering his stellar performance throughout the season. Taking to the podium, he began his comical, yet heartfelt speech where he thanked writer-director Alec Berg.

"I get asked a lot, when I'm doing press for this show and stuff, you know, how do you direct yourself. Because there's a lot of great directors on this show... But the person I usually go to is my friend and co-creator, Alec Berg," he said. "And usually after every take, I'll go over to Alec and say, what do you think?"

He continued, "I get one of two responses. It's either, yeah, we should move on. Or, eh, we should go again."

Bill Hader, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Closing his short but sweet speech, Hader gave one last thanks to his friend Alec, saying, "And I don't know where I would be without you, love you, man."

This marks the actor's third Emmy, which why was especially meaningful to him.

Earlier this year, Hader talked about his busy schedule and how it affected his family time.

"I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer," he told Variety in January. "It was terrible. So, I'm going, 'Next summer I'm taking off. And I'm going to spend every day with them.' It's this weird thing where when you're in this industry, you don't have time to be with them, and it's really, really difficult. I'm getting emotional right now talking about it."

It looks like after his Emmy win, he can certainly celebrate with his loved ones (and hopefully, he'll take that break!).

Laverne Cox - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

