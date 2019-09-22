Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler Are the Emmys Dynamic Duo You Never Knew You Needed

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Amy Poehler, Catherine O'hara, 2019 Emmys

Getty Images

Move over Batman and Robin, our new favorite dynamic duo is Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler. The Emmys paired the Schitt's Creek star, who was nominated for an Emmy at the 2019 ceremony, and the Russian Doll co-creator to announce the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series award. It went to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Alex Borstein.

Before presenting Borstein with the awards, Poehler and O'Hara listed these qualities: Strong, flexible, committed and focused.

"These are the qualities we look for in our personal trainers," O'Hara said.

Watch

Dan & Eugene Levy's Theory on Finally Getting Emmys Love

"And they are also the words that describe our eight nominees' lower back tattoos," Poehler said.

The duo went on to list many other words, including supporting, farm-fresh, Pokemon, jejune, mellifluous and Bluetooth compatible.

Who are they describing? "I thought you knew," O'Hara quipped.

The Emmys was met with accolades for pairing Poehler and O'Hara.

Read

With Love (and Wigs), Catherine O'Hara and Schitt's Creek Finally Broke Through at the Emmys

Borestein went on to beat out Fleabag's Olivia Colman and Sian Clifford, Veep star Anna Chlumsky, Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon, GLOW star Betty Gilpin and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Marin Hinkle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Amy Poehler , Awards , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Pulls Off Surprise Win to Take Home Outstanding Lead Actress in Comedy Series at 2019 Emmys

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Everything You Didn't See on TV at the 2019 Emmys

Brooke Adams, Tony Shalhoub, 2019 Emmy Awards, Couples

Tony Shalhoub Wins Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series And Has All the Mrs. Maisel Jokes

Ben Stiller, Bob Newhart, 2019 Emmy Awards

Bob Newhart Wants You to Know He's Still Alive As the 2019 Emmys Begin

MJ Rodriguez Reveals How "Pose" Changed Her Life

Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner Walk 2019 Emmys Red Carpet

Sandra Oh, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys

Sandra Oh Is "Barely Breathing" on the Red Carpet Ahead of the 2019 Emmy Awards

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.